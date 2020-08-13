Germany and Russia share common position to solve Libya’s issue

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Moscow and Berlin confirmed the existence of several common interests and approaches between both capitals regarding the nature of the political solution in Libya.

This came during a joint press conference with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, in Moscow.

At the conference, Lavrov confirmed that there is a common interest shared with Germany, in resolving the Libyan crisis, adding that all efforts in Libya must focus on restoring the sovereignty of the state, indicating that the two countries agree that the solution must be achieved in accordance with the principles as set out in the agreement documents of the Berlin Conference and confirmed by the United Nations Security Council’s resolution.

Libya Observer

