CD eNews, Coronavirus, Germany

Germany adds parts of Croatia to list of coronavirus risk areas

Germany’s public health agency on Thursday declared the Croatian counties of Sibenik-Knin and Split-Dalmatia, which are popular with tourists, coronavirus risk regions, as Europe battles rising coronavirus cases during the summer season.

Croatia is the country with the third-highest number of infections among people returning to Germany, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), after Kosovo and Turkey.

Concerns are growing in Germany about rising infections. The RKI on Thursday published data showing the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany climbed by 1,707 to 228,621, marking their biggest daily increase since April 26.

The RKI also added the Valcea region of Romanian to its coronavirus risk list, having previously designated several other parts of Romania as high-risk.

