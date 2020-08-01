German trade body says second wave could be deadly to struggling retailers

A sales woman wearing a protective face mask stands at the entrance of a Shop in Hamm, Germany. The sign reads: Access only with protective face mask - Thank you. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Germany’s HDE retailers’ association pleaded with customers to adhere more closely to coronavirus hygiene rules, saying that a renewed coronavirus lockdown in the event of a second wave could push many them out of business for good.

Sales for many non-food retailers in Germany had yet to return to pre-coronavirus levels, the German Trade Association (HDE) said in a statement published on its website.

While food and online trade have reported record growth in recent months, clothing retailers continue to struggle, the statement said, citing data from the country’s federal statistics office and from an HDE trend survey.

“The situation is improving, but remains critical for many retailers,” HDE managing director Stefan Genth said.

The HDE survey showed that while some two-thirds of the non-food retailers achieved at least 75% of the sales of the same week last year, 27% were still facing serious difficulties.

