German region to re-impose lockdown after spike in cases

A handout photo made available by the German armed forces (Bundeswehr) shows soldiers taking coronavirus tests from workers at the Toennies meat factory in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck, western Germany. According to media reports, more than 800 Toennies workers at the Rheda-Wiedenbrueck plant ? Europe's largest slaughterhouse have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease, making it one of the largest clusters of the ongoing pandemic detected so far in the country. EPA-EFE/KORTE / BUNDESWEHR / HANDOUT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A lockdown is being re-imposed in a German region after a coronavirus outbreak linked to a meatpacking plant.

The premier of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia said on Tuesday he was putting the Guetersloh area into lockdown until June 30 after a coronavirus outbreak at a meatpacking plant there.

“We’re reintroducing contact restrictions, as in March,” Armin Laschet told a news conference. “It is a preventative measure.”

Germany was widely praised for its response to the pandemic but there are concerns infections are rising again.

Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the national health institute said that the country was at risk of a second wave of infections but said he was optimistic they could prevent it.

Currently the reproduction rate – the R number which indicates how many people one infected person can pass the virus to – in Germany has gone up again to above 2.7.

Reuters / BBC

Like this: Like Loading...

Related