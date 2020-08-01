German minister wants to get tough on COVID-19 rule breakers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier is calling for tougher penalties for those not adhering to coronavirus rules, as the number of daily new confirmed cases in Germany has been on the rise over the past several days.

Anyone who deliberately endangers others must expect that this will have serious consequences for him,” Altmaier told the DPA news agency. “We must not jeopardize the recovery that is just beginning by accepting a further increase in infections.”

The number of daily new confirmed infections in the country has been on the rise over the past several days. The figure increased by 955 over the past 24 hours, to a total of 209,653, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 7 to 9148, the tally showed.

The vast majority of the population continues to act responsibly, Altmaier said. “What we are currently experiencing in terms of an increase in risk is essentially due to the careless and sometimes irresponsible misconduct of a very small number of people,” the minister said.

“We have to prevent this more effectively than before and act effectively in cases where there are infections and outbreaks: This includes fines and penalties if it is a matter of intent or gross negligence.”

