German frigate ‘Hamburg’ leaves for the Mediterranean to participage in Operation Irini

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A navy officer watches as the frigate F220 ‘Hamburg’ of the German Navy (Bundesmarine) leaves the port of Wilhelmshaven, northern Germany, on Tuesday 04 August 2020.

The vessel of the ‘Sachsen’ class takes part in the operation EUNAVFOR MED ‘Irini’ of the European Union in the Mediterranean to enforce the arms embargo against Libya. Due to the Coronavirus crisis, the crew will stay for 136 days aboard.

Via EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Like this: Like Loading...

Related