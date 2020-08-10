German firms expect public life to be restricted for a further 8.5 months

A sign of a person wearing a face-mask and text 'For yours and our safety' at the entrance to a bank with an ATM machine in Frankfurt, Germany. EPA-EFE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

German companies expect public life to be restricted for a further 8.5 months due to coronavirus, a survey by the Ifo economic institute showed on Monday, as Europe’s largest economy battles to recover from a pandemic-induced downturn.

Leisure firms, hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, are particularly pessimistic, expecting restrictions to last another 13 months while the beverage sector is more optimistic, foreseeing an end to restrictions in 6.4 months.

