German finance minister opposes extension of VAT cut

3rd August 2020

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz arrives for a cabinet meeting at the German chancellery in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA / POOL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Monday said he was opposed to an extension of a temporary cut of the value added tax meant to stimulate the pandemic-hit economy, public broadcaster SWR reported.

“It’s important to say at the beginning when it will end,” Scholz was quoted as saying.

Berlin hopes its stimulus package, worth more than 130 billion euro ($153 billion) including a VAT cut to boost domestic demand, will help the economy return to growth.

s2.reutersmedia.net

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Latin America sees coronavirus cases near 5 million

3rd August 2020

July was the worst month of the coronavirus pandemic

3rd August 2020

Russia to scrap Cyprus tax deal after talks fail

3rd August 2020

HSBC accelerates 35,000 job cuts amid Covid-19 profit plunge

3rd August 2020

Greece makes masks compulsory on ship decks

3rd August 2020

German finance minister opposes extension of VAT cut

3rd August 2020

WHO says there may never be a ‘silver bullet’ for COVID-19

3rd August 2020

Poland to enforce virus regulations in shops

3rd August 2020

Photo Story: New landing of migrants in Lampedusa, southern Italy

3rd August 2020
%d bloggers like this: