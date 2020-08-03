German finance minister opposes extension of VAT cut

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz arrives for a cabinet meeting at the German chancellery in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA / POOL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Monday said he was opposed to an extension of a temporary cut of the value added tax meant to stimulate the pandemic-hit economy, public broadcaster SWR reported.

“It’s important to say at the beginning when it will end,” Scholz was quoted as saying.

Berlin hopes its stimulus package, worth more than 130 billion euro ($153 billion) including a VAT cut to boost domestic demand, will help the economy return to growth.

