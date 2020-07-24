German chocolate brand Ritter Sport wins sole right to square bars

A divided bar of Milka chocolate in half lies on a Ritter Sport bar, in Duesseldorf, Germany. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Ritter Sport chocolate bars are the only ones allowed to be sold in the shape of a square in Germany, the German Federal Court of Justice (BGH) ruled this week.

The final ruling came after years long attempts by Milka, a rival company, to remove trademark protection for the shape.

Judges at the court in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe ruled that the square shape of Ritter Sport did not give the product any additional value that could influence buyers to choose it over other chocolate bars.

They said that consumers saw the square packaging only as indicating that the chocolate was from a particular company from which they expected a certain quality. The shape had no artistic value and did not result in price differences, they said.

