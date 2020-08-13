German agency does not expect COVID vaccine in autumn, country registers over 1,000 new cases

A statue of Robert Koch, one of the main founders of modern bacteriology, stands at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a public research institute responsible for disease control, as the institute gives an update on the global coronavirus pandemic, in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/ADAM BERRY / POOL

Germany’s public health agency does not expect a COVID-19 vaccine to be available by the autumn, an agency spokeswoman said, withdrawing a report it issued earlier on Wednesday, which she said had been published in error.

The document, which has now been removed from the Robert Koch Institute’s website, was an out-of-date version of a document being worked on by the agency, she added.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,445 to 219,964, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 4 to 9,211, the tally showed.

