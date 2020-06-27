Genoa’s Morandi bridge collapse victims’ families won’t attend inauguration
The committee representing the families of the 43 people who died when the Morandi bridge collapsed in Genoa in August 2018 said they will not attend when the new viaduct replacing it is inaugurated.
“We are honoured that our victims, who deserve a place in the front row, will be named during the ceremony,” a statement said.
“But we will not participate in the inauguration ceremony as a committee. That moment, at that place, cannot be part of us”.
ANSA
