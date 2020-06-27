Genoa’s Morandi bridge collapse victims’ families won’t attend inauguration

epa08213422 A couple looks at a construction site of the new Genoa motorway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy, 12 February 2020. The Morandi highway bridge partially collapsed on 14 August 2018, killing 43 people. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

The committee representing the families of the 43 people who died when the Morandi bridge collapsed in Genoa in August 2018 said they will not attend when the new viaduct replacing it is inaugurated.

“We are honoured that our victims, who deserve a place in the front row, will be named during the ceremony,” a statement said.

“But we will not participate in the inauguration ceremony as a committee. That moment, at that place, cannot be part of us”.

ANSA

