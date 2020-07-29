G7 and Sound Salon events suspended

29th July 2020
Two local event promoters, G7 and Sound Salon respectively have announced the suspension of events until further notice.
In a statement this morning the organisers said that such decision was taken to prioritise safety.
The promoters said that “after monitoring the current situation and further consideration, we feel that the right thing to do is stop all our upcoming events. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and decide on a week by week basis if and when to continue doing our events.

Pressure had been mounting on such events to be halted over the past few days with a number of professional organisations, as well as the Malta Employers Association calling for a ban of mass events following a recent increase in coronavirus cases in Malta, with a new cluster triggered from a similar party taking place at a local hotel.

 

