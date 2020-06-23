French pharma company Sanofi expects approval for Covid-19 vaccine by mid-2021

A file photo showing a general view of the drug manufacturer Sanofi's office in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

French pharma company Sanofi SA said on Tuesday it expects to get approval for the potential COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline Plc by the first half of next year, faster than previously anticipated.

Sanofi, which is hosting a virtual research and development event, and GSK had said in April the vaccine, if successful, would be available in the second half of 2021.

“We are being guided by our dialogue with regulatory authorities,” Sanofi research chief John Reed told reporters, when asked about the accelerated time frame.

There are currently no vaccines to prevent the coronavirus that has infected more than 9 million people and killed over 469,000 globally, and only a couple of medicines that have demonstrated benefit in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in clinical trials.

Many drugmakers are racing to come up with a safe and effective vaccine that can be produced at large scale.

Moderna Inc, the University of Oxford in collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc , and an alliance of BioNTech and Pfizer Inc grabbed headlines by moving to human trials as early as March.

