French healthcare workers get significant pay rise after coronavirus efforts

Healthcare workers wearing protective face masks, protest during a demonstration demanding more funding and better work conditions for hospital staff from the government, in front of Robert Debre hospital in Paris, France, 04 June 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

The French government and unions reached an agreement providing a significant increase in pay to health care workers, worth some eight billion euros with the prime minister saying the move was overdue in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the peak of the outbreak in France, people applauded every evening health workers who in turn said that such gratitude rang hollow if it was not followed by concrete steps.



France24 reports that the biggest increases will be received by nurses and careworkers, who will be entitled to around 90% of this package, equivalent to roughly 183 euro every month.

Doctors, who are already paid reasonably well, will get an increase of roughly half a billion euro, a move aimed at luring them from more lucrative private clinics. “No one can deny that this is a historic moment for our health system,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said after a signing ceremony that followed seven weeks of negotiations between government and unions.. via France 24

