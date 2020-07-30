French health minister says observing social distancing ‘vital’ to avoid new lockdown

Reading Time: < 1 minute

France’s health minister urged the country on Wednesday not to drop its guard against COVID-19, saying it faced a long battle and that observing social distancing rules was vital to avoiding a new national lockdown.

A total of 30,223 people have now died of COVID-19 in France, health authorities said.

“We are not facing a second wave, the epidemic is continuing… Some people do not respect the rules. We must not let down our guard,” Health Minister Olivier Véran told LCI television.

“We do not want to resort to another lockdown, we are examining the situation on a case-by-case basis. The war is not over… People must understand that we are going to live with this virus for a fairly long time.”

Read more via France 24

Like this: Like Loading...

Related