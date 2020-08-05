French group Eurofins launches new, lower-cost COVID-19 test

5th August 2020

A researcher works to develop a new test for COVID-19 detection at the Eurofins Ingenasa biotechnology company in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/Fernando Villar

Reading Time: < 1 minute

French diagnostics company Eurofins is launching a new, lower-cost product to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for the COVID-19 disease, the company said on Thursday.

For the testing, Eurofins will pool five specimens and then undertake a single Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test while retaining the original, individual samples, with results typically provided within 24-48 hours, said Eurofins.

If SARS-CoV-2 is detected in the pool, individual PCR tests will be performed to definitively identify the individual sample(s) that were positive. If there is no virus detected in the pool, no further testing is required, the company said.

