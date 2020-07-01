French govt calls on Airbus to make as few compulsory job cuts as possible

The airbus logo is seen next to a red traffic light on the main entrance building of the Airbus group plant in Bremen, northern Germany. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The French government is urging Airbus to make as few compulsory redundancies as possible, French junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told BFM TV on Wednesday.

Airbus announced on Tuesday 15,000 job cuts – including 5,000 in France – saying its future was at stake after the coronavirus outbreak paralysed air travel.

Djebbari also said trade unions had cited the possibility of 7,500 job cuts at Air France.

