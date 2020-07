Visitors wearing protective face masks attend the Chateau de Versailles in Versailles, near Paris, France. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus has risen by 18 over the last day to 29,893, the country’s health department said on Friday.

The number of people in intensive care units fell by 13 to 560, continuing a weeks-long downtrend.

