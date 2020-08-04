Frank Lampard wants a longer break for his players

epa07611254 Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea and teammates celebrate after scoring the 3-0 during the UEFA Europa League final between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, 29 May 2019. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, fresh of Champions League place, which was marred by a Cup Final defeat has complained that starting next season on 12 September is “too early”, given his side’s schedule.

The 2020-21 start date was confirmed last month but Chelsea face Bayern Munich on Saturday in a rescheduled Champions League last-16 second leg.

While the Blues faces an unlikely challenge, given that they lost the first leg 3-0, they will have just 35 days before the new Premier League season.

“Players need to be given a break to play at the level and quality the Premier League is,” Lampard said.

Besides Chelsea, Manchester City also remain in the Champions League, the final of which is on 23 August, while Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are still involved in the Europa League, which has its final on 21 August.

