France wants EU to withhold funding from states that undermine human rights

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) during a joint video press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 18 May 2020. France and Germany discussed Europe's economic recovery plans to respond to the virus crisis. Germany and France propose a 500-billion-euro European programme to support the economic recovery following the coronavirus crisis. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS GORA / POOL

France will push for financial sanctions under the EU’s 750 billion euro (675 billion pounds) coronavirus recovery fund against states that undermine fundamental human rights, its junior European affairs minister told the Financial Times.

“(We can’t tell) French, Polish, Hungarian and European citizens that (we) can have financial solidarity in Europe and not care how the basic rules of democracy, free media, and equal rights are respected,” Clement Beaune said in an interview published late on Sunday.

The European Union is struggling to respond to what many in western Europe see as creeping authoritarianism on its eastern flank.

The European Commission, EU lawmakers and activists have said freedoms are notably under threat in Poland and Hungary.

Beaune told the newspaper that the EU must be tougher on breaches by those countries.

