France wants EU to withhold funding from states that undermine human rights

3rd August 2020

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) during a joint video press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 18 May 2020. France and Germany discussed Europe's economic recovery plans to respond to the virus crisis. Germany and France propose a 500-billion-euro European programme to support the economic recovery following the coronavirus crisis. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS GORA / POOL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

France will push for financial sanctions under the EU’s 750 billion euro (675 billion pounds) coronavirus recovery fund against states that undermine fundamental human rights, its junior European affairs minister told the Financial Times.

“(We can’t tell) French, Polish, Hungarian and European citizens that (we) can have financial solidarity in Europe and not care how the basic rules of democracy, free media, and equal rights are respected,” Clement Beaune said in an interview published late on Sunday.

The European Union is struggling to respond to what many in western Europe see as creeping authoritarianism on its eastern flank.

The European Commission, EU lawmakers and activists have said freedoms are notably under threat in Poland and Hungary.

Beaune told the newspaper that the EU must be tougher on breaches by those countries.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Lebanon’s foreign minister resigns over lack of “will to reform”

3rd August 2020

Irish Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume has died

3rd August 2020

Singapore to make travellers wear electronic tags to enforce quarantine

3rd August 2020

Microsoft says in talks to buy TikTok’s U.S. operations from China’s ByteDance

3rd August 2020

British government says ready to act if virus spreads in London

3rd August 2020

White House experts say U.S. coronavirus ‘extraordinarily widespread’

3rd August 2020

Carnival cancels planned restart of AIDA Cruises

3rd August 2020

HSBC first-half profit plunges 65%, warns loan losses could hit $13 bln

3rd August 2020

Malta Customs’ sniffer dog discovers €16,500 in undeclared cash

3rd August 2020
%d bloggers like this: