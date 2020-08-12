France to ramp up police checks to ensure masks are worn

12th August 2020

French police officer wearing protective facial mask patrols on a train at Montparnasse train station in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/Julien de Rosa

France will gradually ramp up police checks to ensure people wear face masks where it is mandatory and respect social distancing amidst a new surge of COVID-19 infections, the government’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We’re at a tipping point (…) We’re going to mobilize polices forces to make checks,” BFM TV showed Gabriel Attal telling journalists while visiting the Mediterranean island of Corsica.

“But it’s not the police people should be afraid of (…) they should fear the virus, that lurks and contaminates,” he said.

