France to cut companies tax to boost economy
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The French government will cut taxes French companies have to pay in addition to normal corporate income tax by 20 billion euros ($22.8 billion) over the next two years, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.
“It will be a massive cut, twice 10 billion euros – 10 billion in 2021 and 10 billion euros in 2022,” Le Maire said on France 2 television.
“Producing in France will be cheaper, it’s as easy as that,” he added.
Reuters
