France to boost use of masks in offices

Face masks will need to be worn “systematically” in workplaces starting in September to contain an alarming rise in Covid-19 infections, the French government announced.

When people return to work in September after the summer holidays, the use of masks will be made “systematic” in all indoor workspaces, including meeting rooms, corridors and open-plan offices, Labour Minister Élisabeth Borne told AFP on Tuesday.

Borne met labour and business representatives Tuesday to discuss the new measure, which she said was based on the advice of the government’s public health council.

France’s High Council for Public Health recommended obligatory masks in all workplaces this weekend as the country’s daily infection count jumped past 3,000 for the first time since May.

While masks are routinely worn in many Asian countries and increasingly required in public places elsewhere because of the coronavirus pandemic, government-mandated mask requirements at work are relatively rare.

Unions have pushed for more virus protections, and workers at the Louvre Museum, Amazon France and other sites walked off the job earlier this year out of concern that their employers were not doing enough to protect them.

France has already made mask-wearing obligatory on public transport and in enclosed shared public spaces such as shops and government offices but has left their use in offices to the discretion of employers until now.

Read more via France 24

