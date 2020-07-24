France sees ‘significant’ surge in cases as COVID-19 traces found in Paris sewage system

Staff wearing face masks spray hand sanitizer on a man's hands before he enters a swimming pool inside Paris Plages at the canal basin of the Bassin de la Villette, in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

France’s public health authority said on Thursday there had been a significant rise in confirmed new cases of people suffering from Covid-19, as the number of deaths in the country edged up.

France declared a significant rise in coronavirus cases – as researchers have said traces of COVID-19 are once again being found in Paris’s sewage system.

The country’s health ministry reported 1,062 cases on Thursday – nearly double the 584 seen on Tuesday.

It marked the second day in a row that the country had seen a sizeable rise compared to earlier in the week, after a series of localised flare-ups prompted officials to make mask-wearing compulsory in enclosed public spaces.

The health ministry said there had been a 66% increase in cases over three weeks, and that a lag between people becoming infected and displaying symptoms meant the virus had likely been circulating “for several weeks already”.

The mayor of popular beach resort La Baule-Escoublac has warned the tens of thousands of tourists flocking there to observe social distancing, after the town was flooded with holidaymakers.

Meanwhile, researchers say some locations in Paris that had been testing negative for traces of coronavirus in their wastewater have been testing positive again since the end of June.

The virus traces had initially been detected at the beginning of the outbreak, but vanished when France went into lockdown back in March.

Sky News/France 24

