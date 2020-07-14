France scales down Bastille Day celebrations as Macron outlines recovery plans

epa08545200 French Air Force airplanes from the ÔPatrouille de FranceÕ, the French Acrobatic Patrol, release blue, white and red smoke, the colors of the French flag, as they fly over the the Louvre museum pyramid, during the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, 14 July 2020. Bastille Day, the French National Day, is held annually on 14 July to commemorate the storming of the Bastille fortress in 1789. This year Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Luxembourg, which took in French COVID-19 patients, are special guests of honor. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

France held a scaled-down annual Bastille Day celebration on Tuesday (July 14), with none of the usual tanks and troops parading down Paris’s Champs Elysees avenue, in a concession to the COVID-19 epidemic still stalking Europe.

Instead, President Emmanuel Macron, standing in the back of a military jeep, reviewed ranks of socially-distanced troops in the Place de la Concorde square after a flypast by military aircraft.

Macron has also chosen to renew another tradition, the July 14 president’s interview, to provide further details of his plans for surmounting the devastating social and economic crisis wrought by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Health workers who have been in the frontlines of France‘s battle against the virus joined troops on the square for the ceremony, garnering applause from attendees.

It is the first time since 1980 that the annual parade has not been held along the Champs Elysees.

Spectators on Tuesday were not allowed near Place de la Concorde, Paris’ largest square, to avoid the spread of the disease that has killed at least 30,000 people in France.

The parade kicked off with the traditional flypast by the country’s air force, with acrobatic jets trailing blue, white and red smoke. Dignitaries in the reviewing stands were seated at a distance from each other.

Bastille Day, or the French National Day, dates back to the 1789 revolution. On that day, citizens stormed the Bastille fortress, which was used to detain prisoners and had become a symbol of the harsh rule of the French monarchy.

Traditionally, the national holiday is rounded off with a fireworks display, with thousands of people gathering in the area around the Eiffel Tower to watch.

The fireworks will go ahead this year, but the parkland around the tower will be closed to the public.

