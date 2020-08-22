Preloader
Coronavirus, France

France reports 3,602 new cases

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The French health ministry on Saturday reported 3,602 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, a smaller rise than on Friday and after the increase in cases reached a post-lockdown high earlier in the week.

The ministry said the total coronavirus deaths in the country had risen by nine in the past 24 hours to 30,512.

The total of confirmed infection cases in France now stands at 238,002, while the number of people in intensive care units was up by 1, to 380.

Reuters

By Corporate Dispatch

