France registers record 2288 daily new cases

The French government says it has recorded 2,288 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hour- which is up 684 cases from yesterday.

The French government is considering seriously putting some cities back into lockdown after a sudden spike in cases have been reported in the last day. The UK is also keeping a close on events as ministers from both countries are in talks regarding UK quarantine for French arrivals.

