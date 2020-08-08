France registers record 2288 daily new cases
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The French government says it has recorded 2,288 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hour- which is up 684 cases from yesterday.
The French government is considering seriously putting some cities back into lockdown after a sudden spike in cases have been reported in the last day. The UK is also keeping a close on events as ministers from both countries are in talks regarding UK quarantine for French arrivals.
EuroWeekly
You must log in to post a comment.