France registers record 2288 daily new cases

8th August 2020

Visitors wearing protective face masks take photographs in front of Leonardo da Vinci's painting La Gioconda (Mona Lisa), at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The French government says it has recorded 2,288 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hour- which is up 684 cases from yesterday.

The French government is considering seriously putting some cities back into lockdown after a sudden spike in cases have been reported in the last day. The UK is also keeping a close on events as ministers from both countries are in talks regarding UK quarantine for French arrivals.

