France, Italy, Spain, Poland and Croatia declared ‘safe’ for flights to Malta from July 1 – Restrictions on all flight destinations would be lifted on July 15

epa05686560 A general view on the tail of the highjacked A320 airplane of Libyan carrier Afriqiyah Airways at the Malta International Airport in Luqa, Malta, 23 December 2016. A plane of Libyan carrier Afriqiyah Airways with 118 passengers on board landed in Malta after being hijacked and diverted during its internal flight in the North African country. EPA/DOMINIC AQUILINA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Prime Minister has this morning announced six new countries to Malta’s list of destinations considered as “safe flights”. These are France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Croatia and Greece. There will however be some exceptions. Northern Italy will be excluded from the list, as will be one region in both Spain and France, where the number of cases is still a matter of concern.

All other destinations will be opened by 15 July.

CD eNEWS

Like this: Like Loading...

Related