France, Italy, Spain, Poland and Croatia declared ‘safe’ for flights to Malta from July 1 – Restrictions on all flight destinations would be lifted on July 15
The Prime Minister has this morning announced six new countries to Malta’s list of destinations considered as “safe flights”. These are France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Croatia and Greece. There will however be some exceptions. Northern Italy will be excluded from the list, as will be one region in both Spain and France, where the number of cases is still a matter of concern.
All other destinations will be opened by 15 July.
