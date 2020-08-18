France deploys riot police to enforce mask requirements

Reading Time: < 1 minute

France has deployed 130 riot police to the Marseille region to enforce mask requirements, as more towns introduced compulsory mask-wearing. From Monday, people buying and selling goods at outdoor farmers’ markets in the region are also required to cover their faces in a bid to reduce the infection risk.

France still plans to reopen schools nationwide in two weeks. The country’s infection count has rebounded in recent weeks, blamed in part on people traveling across the country for weddings, family gatherings or annual summer vacations with friends.

DW

Like this: Like Loading...