France calls on Spain to limit border crossings amidst fear of second wave

epa08564422 Health workers wearing protective gear collect information from travelers during the visit of French Prime Minister Jean Castex (not pictured) to a testing unit set up to screen arriving passengers for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, France, 24 July 2020. The French government has implemented new sanitary measures such as health questionnaires, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and body-temperature checks for travelers arriving in the country, as well as specific restrictions for those coming from nations classified as being 'at-risk' in terms of the ongoing pandemic. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Reading Time: < 1 minute

France has called on Spain to severely limit border crossings following a rise in infection rates in the neighbouring country.

Jean Castex, the French prime minister, also advised French against travelling to Catalonia due to “deteriorating sanitary indicators”.

On Friday, France recommended not traveling to Catalonia due to the surge in cases there. “We strongly urge French citizens to avoid traveling to that territory until the health situation there improves,” said Prime Minister Jean Castex on Friday.

The move came after cases of coronavirus soared in three Spanish regions close to the border.

Catalonia, Aragon and Navarre, which all border France, have seen the highest rise in coronavirus cases in recent week.

“We strongly advise French citizens against going to these areas until the health situation improves,” said Mr Castex during a visit to Paris’ Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport.

“We are, via the foreign minister, in discussion with Spanish and Catalan authorities to ensure that flows from Spain to France are as limited as possible.” Mr Castex also announced health checks in French airports on all travellers from 16 “red zone” countries by August 1, as well as in ports.

Along with the United States and Brazil, which are reporting tens of thousands of new cases each day, the countries include Algeria, Bahrain, Israel, India, South Africa, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Panama, Peru, Serbia, Turkey and Madagascar.

El Pais / France 24 /

Like this: Like Loading...

Related