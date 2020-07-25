4 weekend-long international music parties to be held in Malta in the next months

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As music festivals were cancelled across Europe, while a number of governments are being cautious with opening up borders and allowing mass gatherings, some organisers and promoters have chosen Malta for their weekend-long parties between August and September.

The promotion of one of the parties says that the event can take place in Malta because the country has very “low rates of Covid-19 and incredibly detailed and diligent planning from the Maltese government.”

Malta had very good results in ensuring low numbers, thanks to a good strategy implemented by the health authorities. However in the past week. a three-day party which took place in one of Malta’s top hotels had led to an increase in cases, forcing a number of people to go under quarantine and the closure of one ward in a hospital.

A music party, which will be attracting to Malta a significant number of revellers from around Europe is expected to take place non-stop, between Friday 11th September 2020 and Sunday 13th of September. The promotional site of the event says that event is expected to run into the morning of the 14th September.

A news release, published on The Festivals (UK), indicates that the party will take place at Uno Malta complex between September 11th-13th and there will be “the global tour-de-force of celebrated underground dance favourites will set up shop for an unrivalled trip through the greatest sounds and pulsating parties that have come to define The BPM Festival across the planet”, adding that visitors are to expect unforgettable highs on sun-kissed verandas, eclectic lineups stacked with the best in house and techno as well as that indescribable BPM feel of escapism and unity all held in the true undiscovered gem of the Mediterranean clubbing scene.

Another three-day party is expected to take place at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre (MFCC) in Ta’ Qali, Attard. The party, entitled Escape to the island is expected to have a lineup includes Fredo, Charlie Sloth, Headie One, Jay 1 and Ms. Banks.

Also taking place in Malta across the UK Bank Holiday weekend is Back In The Future, a two-day (29-30 August) ‘carnival weekend’ of drum & bass, garage, jungle and more. Taking place at two open-air clubs – Gianpula Village and Uno Malta – less than 3km apart, the festival will be headlined by Chase & Status, DJ EZ and Wiley, joined by General Levy, Fabio & Grooverider, Ms Dynamite, Prodigy’s Leeroy Thornhill, and loads more. MCs on the bill include Bassman, Rage and RaggaTwins, while sound system heroes Aba Shanti, King Tubby and Mungo’s Hi Fi also due on the island.

Skiddle News / The Festivals UK / BPM Festivals

