Fossil of unknown dinosaur species discovered in Brazil

A handout photo made available by the National Museum of Rio shows a drawing of the ‘Aratasaurus museunacionali’ dinosaur, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

A fossil about 115 million years old found in the northeast of Brazil and belonging to a hitherto unknown species of dinosaur was presented by scientists from the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 10 July 2020.

The ‘Aratasaurus museunacionali’ which was newly discovered is a species of medium-sized theropod, reached 3.12 meters in height and could weigh up to 34.25 kilograms, but being a juvenile, could grow even more before reaching his adult stage.

Via EPA-EFE/KONICA MINOLTA bizhub / Rio National Museum

