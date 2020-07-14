Former Uruguay’s President receives the new Minister of Foreign Affairs at his farm

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica at his farm in Montevideo, Uruguay, 14 July 2020. Former President of Uruguay Jose Mujica (2010-2015) received this Tuesday at his farm located on the outskirts of Montevideo the new foreign minister of the South American country, Francisco Bustillo, to speak about foreign policy and the upcoming challenges at the international level.

EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

