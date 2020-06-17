Former UK MP says breakfast cereal Coco Pops is racist

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Coco Pops has been accused as being racist by a former MP in Britain who has questioned why the chocolate-flavoured breakfast cereal is promoted with a monkey while its white-coloured stablemate Rice Krispies has three fair-skinned characters splashed on its box.

Former Labour politician Fiona Onasanya, who was jailed last year after she lied to police about a speeding ticket, wrote to Kellogg’s demanding answers and shared her claims on social media.

She says there is no difference between the two cereal products other than flavour and colour.

“As you are yet to reply to my email,” the disgraced former MP wrote in a tweet directed at the breakfast giant.

“Coco Pops and Rice Krispies have the same composition (except for the fact CPs are brown and chocolate flavoured).

“So I was wondering why Rice Krispies have three white boys representing the brand and Coco Pops have a monkey?”

In response to the claims, Kellogg’s said it stands in support of the black community and conceded it was important discussions are raised to improve racial equality.

