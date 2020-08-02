Former Tory minister arrested on suspected rape

2nd August 2020

Sky News reports that a former Tory minister has been arrested on suspicion of rape. Sky News reports that it understands the MP was accused by a young woman who used to work in parliament.

A police statement said: “On Friday 31 July, the Metropolitan Police Service received allegations relating to four separate incidents involving allegations of sexual offences and assault. These offences are alleged to have occurred at addresses in Westminster, Lambeth and Hackney between July 2019 and January 2020. The Met has launched an investigation into the allegations. A man in his 50s was arrested on Saturday 1 August on suspicion of rape.”

The Conservative Party, in a statement said: “We take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously. As this matter is now in the hands of the police it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

