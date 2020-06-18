Former Sliema waterpolo star, Tibor Benedek, passes away at 48

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Hungarian Waterpolo Federation has announced the death of one of the best talents in the sport. Tibor Benedek, has won all possible accolades in the sport, including three Olympic Golds as well as a World and European Championship.

He played with a series of top clubs in his home country as well as in Italy. In 2006, he joined Sliema’s ranks for Malta’s Summer League.

Tibor Benedek was Hungary’s captain for years. He is one of a few players in water polo history who won three Olympic gold medals (2000, 2004, 2008).

He debuted for the national team in 1990. Besides three Olympic golds, he won 18 medals playing for the national team of Hungary. He was national coach of the Hungarian men’s water polo team between 2013 and 2016, winning the World Championships in 2013.

Benedek was named Hungarian Water Polo Player of the Year in 1992, 1993, 1994 and 2002. In 2000, he was voted into the Hungarian water polo team of the century.

Benedek was still heavily involved in waterpolo, but earlier this year had shocked the community when announcing a complete departure from the sport. In a statement, he had said that as from May, he would only participate as a fan in the life of Hungarian water polo, insisted that his decision was purely private.

Total-waterpolo.com / Hungary Today

Like this: Like Loading...

Related