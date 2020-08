Free “Our Lady” from influence of Mafia – Pope Francis Pope Francis is calling for authentic devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary to be freed from “superst...

Israeli tanks shelled Hamas positions in Gaza Israeli tanks shelled Hamas positions early on Saturday, hours after it said a rocket was launched ...

Malta-24 News Briefing – Saturday 22nd August 2020 Update 1630 The total number of active coronavirus cases is 666 after 31 new cases were register...

Australia and Canada help California control fires California firefighters have struggled to contain massive wildfires that left at least four people ...

After Hagia Sophia, Erdogan orders another ancient church conversion into a mosque Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday ordered another ancient Orthodox church that becam...

Belarusians will never accept Lukashenko – Tsikhanouskaya Belarusians "will never accept" President Alexander Lukashenko's leadership, exiled opposition poli...

Irish EU Commissioner Hogan ‘regrets and apologises’ breaking rules only after pressure from PM EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan is standing his ground in a spiraling Irish political scandal that...

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitars Jack Sherman dies aged 64 Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman has died aged 64. The band broke the news in...

Schools’ re-opening in Spain in doubt as cases surge There are two weeks left to go before Spain’s schools fully reopen after the coronavirus crisis for...

Viviana neither killed her self nor my son – Husband The husband of a 43-year-old DJ found dead near Messina after a car crash with her four-year-old so...

UK transport minister says does not want to offer false hope on airport tests rules Britain is investigating using coronavirus testing to shorten quarantine times for travellers from ...

Turkey announces biggest natural gas discovery in Black Sea field Turkey announced its biggest natural gas discovery on Friday, a 320 billion cubic metre (11.3 trill...

Malta: Covid-19 claims tenth victim The Independent reports on the death of a 72-year-old man from Covid-19, the first fatality from th...

Malta: Former Prime Minister interrogated by the police The Times reports that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was interrogated by the police for over ...

Malta: Joseph Muscat denies claims by Yorgen Fenech L-Orizzont says that businessman Yorgen Fenech had told investigators that Prime Minister Joseph Mu...

Malta: Investigators believe double murder could be retribution In-Nazzjon speaks to friends and relatives of murder victims Chris Pandolfino and Ivo Maciejovski f...

EU to chair Iran nuclear joint commission meeting The joint commission on the Iran nuclear agreement will meet in Vienna on September 1, the European...

Russian Opposition Leader flown to Germany A medical evacuation flight carrying Alexey Navalny has left Omsk and is on its way to Germany, aft...

Sweden to ease some COVID-19 curbs on sports, gatherings from October Sweden plans to ease pandemic rules to allow more spectators at cultural and sporting events, if th...