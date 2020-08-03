Former Pope Benedict XVI ‘extremely frail’

3rd August 2020

One of the last known images taken of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (C) as he sits in a wheelchair as he leaves the house of his brother Georg Ratzinger, after a visit in Regensburg, Germany, 18 June 2020. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former pope Benedict XVI became seriously ill himself after visiting his sick brother in Germany in June and is “extremely frail”, according to a report in the Monday edition of the German Passauer Neue Presse newspaper.

Benedict, 93, is suffering from erysipelas of the face, a virus that causes a facial rash and episodes of severe pain, the newspaper reported, citing the former pope’s biographer Peter Seewald.

“According to Seewald, the Pope emeritus is now extremely frail,” the report says. “His thinking and his memory are quick, but his voice is hardly audible at the moment.”

Seewald reportedly visited Benedict in Rome on Saturday to present him with his biography.

“At the meeting the emeritus Pope, despite his illness, was optimistic and declared that if his strength increased again he would possibly take up his pen again,” the paper said.

Benedict visited his sick brother Georg in Germany in June, marking his first trip out of Italy since his shock resignation in 2013.

Georg Ratzinger died just two weeks later, aged 96.

Read more via France 24/AFP

