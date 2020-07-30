Formal criminal proceedings launched against FIFA’s Infantino
A special prosecutor has launched criminal proceedings as part of an investigation of a meeting between the head of FIFA and Switzerland’s Attorney General Michael Lauber, who had already offered his resignation, DW reports.
Infantino faces charges over his dealings with Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, authorities said on Thursday. Swiss prosecutors have previously found indications of criminal conduct related to the meetings between the two men.
Lauber and Infantino allegedly met in secret three times in 2016 and 2017. Both of the men have denied any wrongdoing. In April, FIFA slammed the accusations as “deliberately misleading and malicious.”
Infantino took over world football’s governing body in 2016 in the aftermath of his Swiss predecessor Sepp Blatter who resigned amid allegations of corruption tied to payments made to his presumed successor, then-UEFA President Michel Platini.
Dw
