Formal criminal proceedings launched against FIFA’s Infantino

30th July 2020

epa07440401 Fifa President Gianni Infantino speaks during a press conference after the FIFA Council meeting in Miami, Florida, USA, 15 March 2019 . Infantino announced that starting of 2021, FIFA Club World Cup will have a new 24-team format. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A special prosecutor has launched criminal proceedings as part of an investigation of a meeting between the head of FIFA and Switzerland’s Attorney General Michael Lauber, who had already offered his resignation, DW reports.

Infantino faces charges over his dealings with Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, authorities said on Thursday. Swiss prosecutors have previously found indications of criminal conduct related to the meetings between the two men.

Lauber and Infantino allegedly met in secret three times in 2016 and 2017. Both of the men have denied any wrongdoing. In April, FIFA slammed the accusations as “deliberately misleading and malicious.”

Infantino took over world football’s governing body in 2016 in the aftermath of his Swiss predecessor Sepp Blatter who resigned amid allegations of corruption tied to payments made to his presumed successor, then-UEFA President Michel Platini.

Dw

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Morocco plans $12.8 bln stimulus to aid recovery from COVID-19 crisis

30th July 2020

France’s crisis recovery may be better than expected

30th July 2020

Italy June unemployment rate rises to 8.8% as 46,000 jobs are lost

30th July 2020

Malta: Malta with least number of unemployed persons in EU

30th July 2020

Malta: EU warns of risk of syringe shortages for possible COVID-19 vaccine

30th July 2020

Malta: September sessions still scheduled, all present must prevent transmission of COVID-19, MATSEC say

30th July 2020

Malta: Nurses, pharmacists join doctors in industrial action threat over mass events

30th July 2020

Malta: 28 new cases of COVID-19, 19 are migrants

30th July 2020

Malta: Saviour Gaffarena killed by gunshots in Mqabba, his cousin wounded – four people arrested

30th July 2020

Polls show New Zealand’s Ardern on track to win Sept election

30th July 2020
%d bloggers like this: