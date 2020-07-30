Formal criminal proceedings launched against FIFA’s Infantino

epa07440401 Fifa President Gianni Infantino speaks during a press conference after the FIFA Council meeting in Miami, Florida, USA, 15 March 2019 . Infantino announced that starting of 2021, FIFA Club World Cup will have a new 24-team format. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

A special prosecutor has launched criminal proceedings as part of an investigation of a meeting between the head of FIFA and Switzerland’s Attorney General Michael Lauber, who had already offered his resignation, DW reports.

Infantino faces charges over his dealings with Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, authorities said on Thursday. Swiss prosecutors have previously found indications of criminal conduct related to the meetings between the two men.

Lauber and Infantino allegedly met in secret three times in 2016 and 2017. Both of the men have denied any wrongdoing. In April, FIFA slammed the accusations as “deliberately misleading and malicious.”

Infantino took over world football’s governing body in 2016 in the aftermath of his Swiss predecessor Sepp Blatter who resigned amid allegations of corruption tied to payments made to his presumed successor, then-UEFA President Michel Platini.

