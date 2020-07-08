Forest fire kills 4 in Ukraine

epa08357555 A forest fire burns near the village of Ragovka, close to the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine, 10 April 2020 (issued 11 April 2020). Officials have been fighting fires in the exclusion zone since 04 April 2020. In early April 2020, NASA satellites observed several wildfires in northern Ukraine around the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone as local media report. Hundreds of firefighters and at least eight airborne units were working to extinguish fires in the Denysovets, Kotovsky, and Korogodsky forests, NASA's Earth Observatory reports. The territory is a long-vacated area near where an explosion at the Chernobyl Soviet nuclear plant in April 1986 sent a plume of radioactive fallout high into the air and across swaths of Europe. EPA-EFE/STR

Four people died and nine were hospitalised as a forest fire swept through villages in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, Ukraine’s emergency services said.

The fire has destroyed 80 dacha holiday cottages and 30 houses in two villages, the service said in a statement.

This spring, forest fires around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant in the north of the country and elsewhere pushed pollution levels in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv to the worst in the world.

Reuters

