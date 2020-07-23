Foreign worker dies in Cospicua construction incident, another being treated in hospital

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A foreign worker has lost his life this morning, while a 35-year old, resident in Valletta, has suffered injuries following another incident at a construction site.

This incident happened at 8am in Cospicua.

In a statement, the Police said that from early investigations carried out onsite, a wall collapsed on two workers who were carrying out work at this site.

The Civil Protection was called onsite to assist, while a medical team transported the 35-year old in an ambulance to Mater Dei.

The foreigner, whose identity was not yet disclosed, was certified dead on the place of the incident. No further information on the 35 year old was divulged.

Officials from the health and safety authorities and the Building Regulation Office were also onsite.

