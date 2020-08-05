Foreign investment in Dubai plummets in first half 2020

5th August 2020

A man wears protective mask with the world's tallest building of Burj Khalifa as a background in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Foreign direct investment in Dubai fell by 74% in the first half of the year compared to the same period of 2019, as the coronavirus pandemic stalled parts of the global economy.

The Middle East financial and trade hub drew in 12 billion dirhams ($3.3 billion) in the six months to June 30, according to a government of Dubai statement released on Monday.

The statement did not provide a comparative figure, but the government last year reported 46.6 billion dirhams in first half foreign direct investment.

Sami al-Qamzi, head of Dubai’s economic department, said the pandemic has presented challenges but that stimulus packages had driven “positive developments” in the investment environment.

Dubai’s government media office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for further comment.

Dubai was locked down for several weeks as part of government efforts to curb the coronavirus, causing many businesses to temporarily shutter.

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 61,352 cases of the virus and 351 deaths. The Gulf state does not disclose where in the country the infections and deaths have occurred.

s2.reutersmedia.net

Tags:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Doctors in Japan caution against domestic travel amid COVID-19 resurgence

5th August 2020

French group Eurofins launches new, lower-cost COVID-19 test

5th August 2020

People killed as Tropical Storm Isaias pounds U.S. Northeast

5th August 2020

Irish unemployment rate falls to 16.7%, signs of stagnation

5th August 2020

Foreign investment in Dubai plummets in first half 2020

5th August 2020

Novavax coronavirus vaccine induces immune response in early study

5th August 2020

Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate found safe in early-stage human trial

5th August 2020

Malta: €8,000 collected for animal organisations from concert at Girgenti Palace

5th August 2020

Malta: PN Leadership race: One candidate for change?

5th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: