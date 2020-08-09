Floods in Greece

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Greek Orthodox priest walks in front of a flooded 18th century church in the village of Kavalari, Thessaloniki, Greece, after heavy rains hit the greater Langadas area in Greece.

Rainstorms struck the region of Thessaloniki overnight 07 August and caused severe problems and damage, mostly in the Langadas region.

The local meteo service recorded 78 mm of precipitation in approximately 3.5 hours and a total of 90 mm by early Friday, 07 August.

On the third day since the weather front ‘Thalia’ arrived in Greece, the bad weather conditions will spread to a large part of the country with the only exception being the region of Thrace, the island of Evia and probably the island of Crete.

Via EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS

