Flight data, cockpit voice recorders recovered from India plane crash site

epaselect epa08591106 A view of the wreckage of the of an Air India Express Boeing 737 after it crashed at Calicut International Airport in Kozhikode, India, 08 August 2020. According Indian officials, 18 people were killed after an Air India Express plane from Dubai with 190 people on board skidded off the runway during the landing amid rain and broke into two halves. EPA-EFE/PRAKASH ELAMAKKARA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder have been recovered from the site of an Indian passenger aircraft crash in a southern state, a top official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation told Reuters on Saturday.

Both “black boxes” have been found, the official said.

The Air India Express plane, which was repatriating Indians stranded from Dubai due to the COVID-19 pandemic, overshot the runway of the Calicut International Airport in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday.

On Saturday, the death toll rose to 18, with 16 people severely injured in the crash.

Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related