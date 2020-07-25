Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green, dies at 73

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green has died at the age of 73, it’s been confirmed by his solicitors.

The Mirror reports that the statement said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep.”

The London-born musician formed Fleetwood Mac in 1967, with the band regarded as one of the best and most successful rock bands of all time.

Green left Fleetwood Mac after a final performance in 1970 as he struggled with mental health difficulties.

