Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green, dies at 73
Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green has died at the age of 73, it’s been confirmed by his solicitors.
The Mirror reports that the statement said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep.”
The London-born musician formed Fleetwood Mac in 1967, with the band regarded as one of the best and most successful rock bands of all time.
Green left Fleetwood Mac after a final performance in 1970 as he struggled with mental health difficulties.
