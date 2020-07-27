Five US states urged to close bars and limit social gatherings
The co-ordinator of the White House’s coronavirus task force, Dr Deborah Birx, told reporters in Kentucky on Sunday that that federal health officials recommend that five US states – Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia – “close their bars, cut back indoor restaurant capacity and limit social gatherings to 10 people,” the Louisville Courier Journal reports, as well as recommending that “100%” of people wear masks when they are in public.
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, the paper reports, “said he is prepared to announce further restrictions Monday to try to control the coronavirus spread in Kentucky.
He already has ordered people to wear masks, limit gatherings to 10 people or less and recommended avoiding travel to states with high rates of Covid-19.”
The New York Times reports that four US states – Four states set single-day case records — Louisiana, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Alaska – reported record case rises on Sunday.
Read more via Louisville Courier Journal/NY Times
