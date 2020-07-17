First images from Solar Orbiter Mission

epa08551049 A handout picture made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows a view of the Sun taken by the Polarimetric and Helioseismic Imager (PHI) Full Disc Telescope on ESA's Solar Orbiter on 18 June 2020 (issued 17 July 2020). This is a visible light image and represents what we would see with the naked eye. There are no sunspots visible because the Sun is displaying only low levels of magnetic activity at the moment. Solar Orbiter is a space mission of international collaboration between ESA and NASA. EPA-EFE/SOLAR ORBITER/PHI TEAM/ESA & NASA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows a view of the Sun taken by the Polarimetric and Helioseismic Imager (PHI) Full Disc Telescope on ESA’s Solar Orbiter on 18 June 2020 (issued 17 July 2020).

This is a visible light image and represents what we would see with the naked eye. There are no sunspots visible because the Sun is displaying only low levels of magnetic activity at the moment.

Solar Orbiter is a space mission of international collaboration between ESA and NASA.

These are the closest images ever taken of the sun.

The Solar Orbiter, a European Space Agency satellite, took the pictures when it came within 47 million miles of the sun’s surface in mid-June.

The Solar Orbiter will also help scientists piece together the sun’s atmospheric layers and analyse the solar wind – the stream of highly energetic particles emitted by the star.

This could help scientists make predictions on space weather events which can damage orbiting satellites and disrupt infrastructure on earth that mobile phones, transport, GPS signals and electricity networks rely on.

Via EPA-EFE/SOLAR ORBITER/PHI TEAM/ESA & NASA

