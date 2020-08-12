Finding Freedom – Biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hits the bookstores in the UK

12th August 2020

Photo: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Copies of the book “Finding Freedom:Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern family” by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand are displayed for sale at a bookstore in London, Britain.

Finding Freedom is a biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex promising reactions about Britain’s Royal family.

The book was released for sale on 11 August 2020.

