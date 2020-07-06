Fiji records first new case of coronavirus in 78 days

Photo by Stephen Paris on Pexels.com

Fiji has recorded its first new case of coronavirus in 78 days, after a 66-year-old man tested positive for the virus after returning to the country from India, according to AFP.

It is the 19th case in the small South Pacific island nation, and more are now expected.

“We’ve confirmed a border case of Covid-19 among a returning citizen while he was securely in the confines of government-funded quarantine,” the prime minister, Frank Bainimarama, said.

All arrivals to Fiji have to undergo 14 days of quarantine.

The acting permanent secretary for health, James Fong, said Fiji had deliberately refrained from calling itself ‘covid-free’ and was not surprised when the positive test was recorded Sunday.

“While Fiji may be free of community-based transmission of Covid-19, this pandemic is still raging beyond our shores,” he said.

“We don’t expect this to be Fiji’s last border quarantine case.”

