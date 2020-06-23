Ferrari to hold private test at Mugello today

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc will have the chance to shake off the rust ahead of the delayed start to the 2020 F1 campaign when Ferrari hold a private test at Mugello today.

Due to restrictions on testing of current machinery, Ferrari will run their 2018 car – the SF71H – on Pirelli Academy Tyres and with no restrictions on mileage at the Italian track.

It will come after Leclerc took their 2020 challenger – the SF1000 – for a spin around the streets surrounding Ferrari’s famous base Maranello last week, three and half months since that car ran on the final day of pre-season testing at Barcelona.

Formula 1 factories had been shut for several months following the outbreak of coronavirus, but in the last few weeks, the doors have swung back open and the machines fired up as the teams prepare for the start of the season in Austria on 3-5 July.

The test will give Vettel and Leclerc the chance to get back behind the wheel after the long lay off

Mercedes were the first to complete some running post-shutdown, holding a two-day test at Silverstone with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton getting a day each in their 2018 car.

Renault followed suit with a two-day test in Austria with their 2018 car for Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon, with Racing Point using one of their two allocated filming days to run their 2020-spec car at Silverstone, with Lance Stroll in charge of driving duties.

The tests give teams an opportunity to run through strict protocols they must adhere to during race weekend’s to ensure personnel’s safety, while also allowing the drivers some time behind the wheel after a long time on the sidelines.

via Formula1.com

Like this: Like Loading...

Related